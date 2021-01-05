The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.62

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 8358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.