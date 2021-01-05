Thomasville National Bank Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after buying an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $333,108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after buying an additional 2,811,276 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,262,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,554,000 after buying an additional 1,480,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,472,000 after buying an additional 1,150,820 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24.

