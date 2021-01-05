Thomasville National Bank Has $847,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after buying an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,884,000 after buying an additional 153,972 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,889,000 after buying an additional 190,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after buying an additional 96,959 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.72.

Shares of CVX opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $121.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $158.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

