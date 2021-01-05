Thomasville National Bank Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,875,000 after buying an additional 3,731,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after purchasing an additional 452,819 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,552,000 after purchasing an additional 215,649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,319 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $93.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Benchmark upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.16.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

