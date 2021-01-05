Thomasville National Bank Sells 2,500 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $134.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

