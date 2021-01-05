Tidex Token Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $45.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00124962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00251509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.00519033 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00275065 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018156 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

