Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.30). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 351.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,144.30%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 211,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Titan Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

