TitanSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.47 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One TitanSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $34.02 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00044270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.03 or 0.00347114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00024363 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

