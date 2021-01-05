Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.23

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $20.42. Tivity Health shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 930,209 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTY. ValuEngine cut Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $965.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $254.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 57.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

