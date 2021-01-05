TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Trading Up 39.5%

Shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) were up 39.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.19. Approximately 1,474,934 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 774,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMR shares. TD Securities raised shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a “tender” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$284.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.35.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$70.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TMAC Resources Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TMR)

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.