Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.87

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.87 and last traded at $92.21, with a volume of 53499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOELY. Zacks Investment Research cut Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

