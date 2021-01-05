Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Toll Brothers has increased its dividend by 83.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

NYSE TOL opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.