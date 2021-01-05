Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TOL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.34. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $50.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

