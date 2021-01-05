Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.85

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tosoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

