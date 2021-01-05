Traders Buy High Volume of El Pollo Loco Call Options (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,149 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,721% compared to the average volume of 118 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.27 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

