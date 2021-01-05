Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,174 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 773% compared to the average volume of 249 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANTE opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. AirNet Technology has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AirNet Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.
About AirNet Technology
AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.