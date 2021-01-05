Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,174 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 773% compared to the average volume of 249 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANTE opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. AirNet Technology has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AirNet Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AirNet Technology

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

