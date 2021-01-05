Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,133 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,820% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 call options.

NYSE:J opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $1,264,264,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,813,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,186,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,716,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,165,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

