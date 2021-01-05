TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Gap Down to $1.17

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.06. TransEnterix shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 198,633 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransEnterix by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TransEnterix by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransEnterix by 377.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 129,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102,746 shares in the last quarter.

About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

