TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Gap Down to $1.17

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.06. TransEnterix shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 198,633 shares.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Monday, November 9th.
TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.
About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)
TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.
Further Reading: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.