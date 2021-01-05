Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.21

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and traded as high as $29.54. Tri-Continental shares last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 35,014 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tri-Continental by 271.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tri-Continental by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Tri-Continental by 16.3% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 146,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in Tri-Continental by 110.0% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

