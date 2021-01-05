Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) (TSE:TRL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.35

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) (TSE:TRL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.50. Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 129,567 shares.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) from C$1.85 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68.

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) (TSE:TRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$204.85 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) news, Director Brad Horwitz acquired 250,000 shares of Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$324,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,886,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,450,638.84.

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TRL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TRL)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Australia, and Bolivia. The company's services comprise postpaid and prepaid plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services for subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

