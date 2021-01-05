Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.97

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.97 and last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 250620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,601 shares of company stock worth $3,381,722. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 19.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 39.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 590,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,334,000 after buying an additional 168,516 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.