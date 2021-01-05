TrueChain (TRUE) Trading Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last week, TrueChain has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, DragonEX, ZB.COM and Bithumb. TrueChain has a total market cap of $12.97 million and approximately $24.49 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00042905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.45 or 0.00327959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00035445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00023832 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Bithumb and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

