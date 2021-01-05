TrueDeck (TDP) Achieves Market Cap of $139,017.41

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 30.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $139,017.41 and $9,630.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00029600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00119293 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00211276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.10 or 0.00496220 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049781 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00262116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018005 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

