Truist Boosts The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $82.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price objective raised by Truist from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENSG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Stephens raised shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $5.62 on Tuesday, reaching $80.96. 8,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $77.27.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 75,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $5,298,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 167,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,833,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 22,242 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $1,350,089.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,760 shares in the company, valued at $7,148,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,431 shares of company stock worth $14,458,950. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

