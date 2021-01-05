Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trxade Group, Inc. is a web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services. The company’s products and services include Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces comprising Trxade.com and Trxade.com; Pharmabayonline, which offers access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies; RxGuru, a software as a service-based desktop application that provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists; and Pinnacle Tek, an information technology consulting and staffing solution. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Lutz, Florida. “

Get Trxade Group alerts:

Separately, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.78 million, a PE ratio of 180.33 and a beta of 1.41. Trxade Group has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Trxade Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,675.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,665,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 71.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trxade Group stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Trxade Group worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trxade Group (MEDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trxade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trxade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.