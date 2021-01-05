Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TPB. Barclays began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Shares of TPB opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $824.44 million, a PE ratio of 134.44 and a beta of 0.74. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.74 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $14,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,621 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 144,912.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,177,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,176,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 33.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after buying an additional 206,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.