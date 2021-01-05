Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TPB. Barclays began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.
Shares of TPB opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $824.44 million, a PE ratio of 134.44 and a beta of 0.74. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06.
In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $14,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,621 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 144,912.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,177,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,176,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 33.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after buying an additional 206,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.
