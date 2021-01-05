Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives $130.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,066,000 after purchasing an additional 780,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,765,000 after acquiring an additional 695,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,123,000 after acquiring an additional 411,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 108.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 210,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $12,455,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $118.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.34. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $134.92.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

