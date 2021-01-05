TurtleCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $979,186.33 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $979,186.33 and approximately $142,418.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 91,238,333,299 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

