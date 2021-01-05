U.S. Bancorp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.06. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on USB. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

NYSE USB opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.79. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

