U.S. Silica Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 4,316 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 741% compared to the average volume of 513 call options.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.88. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLCA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.34.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

