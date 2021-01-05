UBS Group Reiterates “$300.00” Price Target for The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) received a $300.00 target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.45.

Shares of BA opened at $202.72 on Tuesday. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95. The company has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.16.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 158,231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 76.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 23,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

