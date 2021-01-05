Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ULTA. TheStreet raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $282.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 27.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

