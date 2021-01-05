Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $465,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,022 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,853,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 219,505 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,518,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,634,000 after purchasing an additional 120,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,433,000 after purchasing an additional 71,166 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

