UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

UNCFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas cut UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Societe Generale cut UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

UniCredit stock remained flat at $$9.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. UniCredit has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $15.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

