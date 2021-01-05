Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,149,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $363,364,000 after purchasing an additional 321,039 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 50,992 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $204.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,296. The company has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $211.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. BidaskClub raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

