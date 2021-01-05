Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $5.80 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $5.80 or 0.00018247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 57.9% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and $2.69 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002356 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000108 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,113,331 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

