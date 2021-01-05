United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.68 Billion

Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce $22.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.22 billion to $23.23 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $20.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $82.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.95 billion to $82.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $85.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.96 billion to $88.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.30. 91,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,541. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.08. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.