United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.91

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.91 and traded as high as $17.65. United States Steel shares last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 11,283,682 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get United States Steel alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 28.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,874,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,268 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 1,801.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,070,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 69.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 785,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $4,296,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.