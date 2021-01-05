Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

Get Uniti Group alerts:

UNIT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

UNIT traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,093. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). Equities analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 132.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Uniti Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Uniti Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,118,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 52,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.