Uptrennd Price Reaches $0.0033 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $23,005.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded up 39.8% against the dollar. One Uptrennd token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00104667 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.85 or 0.00899123 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 1,560.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 257.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00012899 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00023662 BTC.

Uptrennd Token Profile

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,877,545 tokens. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

