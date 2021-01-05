Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Down 5.1%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 2,168,122 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 610,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Ur-Energy from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.39% of Ur-Energy worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ur-Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.