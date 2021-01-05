Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) PT Raised to $15.00

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its price objective hoisted by Capital One Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.

UE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

NYSE UE opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.