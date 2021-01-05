Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) to announce earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings. Urovant Sciences posted earnings of ($1.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($6.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.26) to ($5.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.90) to ($4.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Urovant Sciences.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.38.

UROV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Urovant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Urovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UROV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 27.5% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urovant Sciences stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. Urovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $508.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

