Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on UROV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UROV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after buying an additional 378,135 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Urovant Sciences by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 620,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 137,721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the first quarter worth $325,000. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UROV traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,468. Urovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $510.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.38. Sell-side analysts predict that Urovant Sciences will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.