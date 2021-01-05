Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.44.
Several research firms have weighed in on UROV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UROV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after buying an additional 378,135 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Urovant Sciences by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 620,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 137,721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the first quarter worth $325,000. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.38. Sell-side analysts predict that Urovant Sciences will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Urovant Sciences Company Profile
Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.
