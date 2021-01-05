Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.90

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 27978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on USNZY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.93.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Steelworks, Mining and Logistics, Steel Transformation, and Capital Goods. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

