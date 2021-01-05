Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 136,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,042. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $98.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

