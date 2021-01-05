Validity (VAL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $66,856.00

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Validity has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Validity coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002172 BTC on major exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $66,856.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00029954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00123876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00249323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00514781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00049736 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00271341 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018034 BTC.

About Validity

Validity’s total supply is 4,205,293 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,789 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

