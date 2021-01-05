ValuEngine Downgrades Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) to Strong Sell

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INVA. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of INVA opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 146.75, a current ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.57. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $88.69 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Innoviva during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innoviva during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Innoviva by 82.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 39,926 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Innoviva by 174.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 332.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 241,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 185,387 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

