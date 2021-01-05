ValuEngine Upgrades Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) to Sell

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kemper will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after buying an additional 244,098 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,021,000 after buying an additional 65,095 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 404,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,140,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kemper by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.