ValuEngine Upgrades Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) to Sell

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.
Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.86.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after buying an additional 244,098 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,021,000 after buying an additional 65,095 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 404,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,140,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kemper by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.