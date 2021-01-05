VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) Trading Down 0.1%

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.62 and last traded at $66.40. Approximately 28,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 60,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.